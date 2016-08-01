-
The Years of Interstate Bus Regulation
by Larry Plachno The recent rash of new and proposed bus regulations has not gone ...
-
CH Bus Sales Celebrates Five Years of Selling Temsa Coaches
Late 2016 marks five years since CH Bus Sales began selling Temsa coaches in North ...
-
The ZF Global Press Event in Aachen
TRW Integration, Autonomous Driving and More By Larry Plachno Once again, ZF gave the press ...
-
American Seating Celebrates 130 Years
American Seating celebrates its 130th anniversary in 2016. Today, transportation seating is its most popular ...
Sardo Family Celebrates 100 Years in the Upholstery Industry
This year of 2016 is special for the Sardo family because they will be celebrating 100 years in the upholstery industry. Their success comes from the Sardo family of professionals who believes that service and quality come first. Each phase of production is supported by teamwork and a commitment to excellence. The Sardo team plans […]
More Diversity, Technology, and Quality in Prevost Conversions
The July issue of National Bus Trader is traditionally dedicated to the conversion market. In looking for recent industry trends and developments to report on, it quickly became obvious that there were some exciting new directions with some of the latest conversions. Steve Zeigler, the director of business development at Prevost, said, “We are seeing […]
MCI J4500 Severe Duty Package Protection for travel off the-beaten path
Back when MCI got its start eight decades ago in Winnipeg, Manitoba, much of North America was wilderness. Inventor and MCI founder Harry Zoltok understood that a motorized multiple passenger vehicle had to withstand harsh road conditions, along with minus 40 below zero temperatures common during a Winnipeg winter. Today is no different. In fact, […]
Zeps Electric Buses Across the United States
As the transportation historians have noted, for the second time in 125 years American transit is moving to electric power. This time the ZEPS battery electric bus from Complete Coach Works is leading the way by making the move economical for operations across America. In the 1880s, city transit in America was essentially limited to […]
Irizar and Their American i6 Coach
We have received several requests from readers asking about Irizar and their new i6 coach on the American market. Irizar is actually quite well known and respected on the European market. They are a major exhibitor at the European bus shows we attend, particularly Busworld. Although based in Spain, Irizar has additional facilities at other […]
How Far Will Seat Belts Improve Safety?
Will buckling up help us to buckle down on bus accident injuries and fatalities? In spite of all of the activity surrounding seat belts lately, the jury is still out on that decision for several reasons. In spite of the fact that seat belts have been mandated on new coaches starting late in 2016, the […]
Buses at the ABA Marketplace
The American Bus Association held its annual Marketplace in Louisville, Kentucky from January 9 to 12, 2016. Some of the people driving in had to fight snow and ice that is not untypical at this time of year. Some of us oldtimers remember the Marketplace in Kansas City, I think in 1986, that was even […]
Lift Guide
In the demanding world of bus maintenance facilities across North America, new technologies in heavy-duty vehicle lifting are beginning to re-shape not only the industry itself, but greatly accelerate many of the most common repair operations while contributing significantly to enhanced shop safety and performance. First, control systems are becoming smarter with the introduction of […]
ZF Parts and Remanufacturing in Vernon Hills
ZF has certainly been in the news this past year. In addition to new products and developments, the company completed its first century by moving from the making of precision gears for airships to a major automotive industry supplier. The somewhat obvious question is: Where will ZF go from here? While some people might envision […]
Improvements on the Versatile MCI J4500 for 2016
Perhaps expectedly, MCI has recently unveiled its list of improvements on their popular and versatile J4500 model for 2016. While the improvements are noteworthy in themselves, this does bring up the subject that the J4500 is increasingly being used in all types of service. Your editor may have to eat his words regarding a statement […]
Getting a Lift
In recent months we have had several inquiries about bus lifts. The improved economy is apparently finding bus companies building and rebuilding garages while some are expanding in new areas. The result is an interest in information surrounding bus lifts for new and expanded garages. My own experience in running garages generally involved using traditional […]
The Changing Conversion Industry
Coach conversions and the conversion industry in general have been a topic of telephone calls as well as e-mails and the subject of several questions in recent months. Inquiries have ranged from conversion shells to conversion companies and the value of used converted coaches. Where do things stand today and where are conversions going in […]
MCI Stands Up for Transportation in Pembina, Chicago and Louisville
As the industry’s only U.S.-based intercity coach manufacturer and an advocate of high-speed, efficient over-the-road transportation, Motor Coach Industries (MCI) supported the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Stand Up for Transportation Day April 9 by hosting a high-level tour of its Pembina, North Dakota facility, where its industry-leading D-Series Commuter Coach model is assembled. MCI […]
The Zeps Bus from CCW
The recent production run of ZEPS buses by Complete Coach Works for Indianapolis is a major step forward for electric bus operations in the United States. There is now a fleet of economical American-built battery electric buses in operation that may well be a major step into the future. Here is the story behind electric […]
ZF – 100 Years of Motion and Mobility
ZF celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2015. Today the company is one of the largest and best-known automotive component suppliers in the world. ZF’s interesting history includes being originally founded to fill a specific need in a fledgling industry. Over the years it has had its highs and lows and at one point the company […]
Alternative Fuels and Reduced Emissions – Going Green and Saving Green
The topic of alternative fuels was scheduled for the April issue of National Bus Trader several months ago. The timing turned out to be very appropriate. We have not covered this topic in any depth since 2011 yet there have been some ongoing developments that are changing decisions. While some people think that the topic […]
UMA Motorcoach Expo in New Orleans
The United Motorcoach Association (UMA) held its annual Motorcoach Expo in New Orleans from January 18-22, 2015. This marked the 31st annual event since it was founded in Nashville in 1984. Once again it was combined with the National Tour Association (NTA) into the Travel Exchange. The UMA Motorcoach Expo is primarily a trade show […]
The New Stainless Steel CAIO S-Series
Alliance Bus Group introduced their two new CAIO models, the CAIO S3645 and the CAIO 3436, at the ABA Show in St. Louis and the UMA Motorcoach Expo in New Orleans in January of 2015. In addition to stainless steel construction, this new model offers several major improvements over previous models and may well be […]
Coaches on the Market
While we have done several test drives in recent months, it has been years since we have covered intercity coaches on the United States and Canadian market in any kind of detail. In recent months we have received questions from readers, staff and trade show attendees about both new and traditional models. As a result, […]
Do Three-Point Seat Belts, Better Rollover Protection and Higher Insurance Rates Reduce Accidents?
In recent months, three-point seat belts, better rollover protection and higher insurance rates have become hot topics in the bus industry. I have lost track of the number of times these topics have come up in e-mails, on the phone and at various industry events. Operators complain that the feds keep looking for ways to […]